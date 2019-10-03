Calling all brand leaders Now is the time to vote for this year's Marketer of the Year and weigh in on the state of the industry.



Here at strategy, we like to keep a pulse on the state of the industry. One way that we do that is through our annual marketer survey.

In the past, we’ve asked those in a marketing role to weigh in on everything from job satisfaction to agency relations to new areas of investment. This year, we decided to dig a little deeper and have the brains behind the brands share their thoughts on bigger issues, challenges and opportunities.

Through the new Canadian Marketing Leadership Survey, we’re asking the industry to answer open-ended questions about hot-button topics (such as privacy and diversity), as well as business challenges that keep them up at night (from new consumer demands to category disruptions).

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:59pm ET. The results will appear in the January/February print issue of strategy.

The Canadian Marketing Leadership Survey also includes five 2019 Marketers of the Year who were selected by strategy‘s editorial team and will be receiving an award in recognition of their accomplishments at the Agency of the Year awards show on October 30. While all of the marketers are winners, only one of the execs will be named an overall top marketer. We ask that respondents vote for their top pick at the the end of the survey.

Below are the 2019 Marketers of the Year. Find out more about their accomplishments by taking the survey.

Clinton Braganza, CMO, Scotiabank

Susan O’Brien, SVP, marketing, Canadian Tire Corporation

Denise Gohl-Eacrett, director, brand and customer experience, Fountain Tire

Jackson Hitchon, senior director of marketing, Hershey Canada

Matt Kohler, VP, marketing, The Clorox Company

Please note that your answers will remain strictly confidential. One respondent will be randomly selected to win a pair of tickets to the Agency of the Year awards gala.

Image courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash