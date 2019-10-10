Up to the Minute: Hall + Co announces two VP hires Plus, Bishop Integrated relaunches as Brock & Belle and names new leadership.

Hires and promotions

Hall+Co. has added two new VPs as it grows its team and diversifies its service offerings. Ashlee Dubreuil, previously founder of import/export business Eslight Worldwide, has been appointed to the position of VP, luxury brands and will oversee creating initial contact and relationship management with new brands in the category. Management consultant Ivan Liu has been appointed to the position of VP, business development, and will focus on driving new business for the agency. Both roles are new ones for the agency.

2Social, a Toronto-based creative and digital agency, has added of Ralf Madi as a new partner, who brings decades of expertise as a global experiential event planner working with clients such as TIFF and Gucci. Madi will be working to help the agency continue to add to its service offering and support its international expansion (2Social currently has offices in Toronto and Los Angeles).

Bishop Integrated has relaunched as Brock & Belle, offering clients custom campaigns, long-form content, as well as data analytics, specific to the food and beverage space. The firm has also gathered new client wins, including projects for both Metro and Kraft.

It will be led by president Ryan Sookhoo, who took on the role last month after six years as its director of finance and operations. In addition to the renaming, Brock & Belle has hired Chris Marshall as VP, creative director and Ashley Oosterom as VP, business development. Marshall, was previously senior creative director, brand and client integration at Rogers Communications, where he oversaw creative and advertising strategy initiatives on campaigns for both Rogers and its advertising partners, including Spotify, H&M, Kraft, Visa, and RAM. Oosterom was previously a senior account director at THP.

New business

DV Communications announced that affordable makeup line Catrice Cosmetics has selected it to handle the brand’s Canadian PR. The brand, which had previously built a following in the online beauty space in the U.S. and Europe, launched in Canadian stores earlier this year.

