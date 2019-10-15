Meet the 2019 Brands of the Year From StrategyDaily: Dig into features on what makes Loblaw, MEC, Ecobee, Ritual, OVO and Frank And Oak each a BOY.

Building a brand worthy of being recognized as a Brand of the Year takes years of hard work to pull off, as the stories behind the success of Loblaw, MEC, Ecobee, Ritual, October’s Very Own (OVO), and Frank And Oak all show.

In the stories below – which were published in StrategyDaily every day last week – the marketers behind these trendy and often tech-savvy brands share the steps they took to break through.

Loblaw is connecting with Canadians by honing in on shopper insights; MEC is building trust through the outdoor community; Ecobee is democratizing data to bring transparency; Ritual is going from platform to partner after years of rapid growth; OVO is building brand hype through creative collabs; and finally, Frank And Oak is paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Before landing on the winners, strategy’s editorial team scoured the market for candidates across categories. Then, we consulted with industry experts, debated a long list, and finally narrowed it down to the brands featured in the links below.

Note: the BOYs do not appear in any particular order.

Loblaw zeroes in on shoppers

MEC climbs to new heights

Ritual scales and shifts gears

Ecobee brings purpose to smart thermostats

OVO started from the bottom…

Frank and Oak goes greener