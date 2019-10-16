Cossette names two new presidents Louis Duchesne and Daniel Shearer expand their responsibilities amid the agency's global ambitions.

Cossette has appointed two new presidents, naming Louis Duchesne president for Quebec and East, and Daniel Shearer president for Ontario and West.

Duchesne first joined Cossette roughly 12 years ago and, in the fall of 2015, was named EVP, general manager for the agency’s offices in Quebec and Atlantic Canada. The following spring, Shearer was hired from Taxi to fill the same role for Cossette’s offices in Ontario and Western Canada, doubling the business in Toronto since then.

In their new roles, Shearer and Duchesne will continue to lead their respective regions, but they will also work with global CCOs Peter Ignazi and Carlos Moreno to support CEO Melanie Dunn and her plans to attract top talent and innovate to create unique solutions for clients.

Dunn says the new president positions were created to adapt the agency’s structure to its rapid growth over the last three years. Both execs will also be tasked with more global duties as the agency’s momentum continues on an international stage and new (as yet unnamed) global clients come aboard. Shearer will be focused on helping Dunn design Cossette’s global strategy when it comes to integration, people strategy and operational models, while Duchesne will focus on global growth and client strategies.

On top of the global expansion, Duchesne and Shearer will also be supporting their CEO as she assumes global responsibilities outside of Cossette. In the summer, holding company Blue Focus spun out its international businesses – including Cossette parent company Vision7 – into a new company called Blue Impact. Several Vision7 executives have been taking on new responsibilities within Blue Impact’s management team, including Dunn, who is responsible for all owned media within Canada.

Last month, Cossette also named a new chief strategy officer in its Toronto office, which was shortly followed by the appointment of three new VPs to the strategy department.