Ogilvy Canada names new chief strategy officer Tom Kenny joins in a new executive-level leadership position at the agency.

Ogilvy Canada CEO John Killam (left) with chief strategy officer Tom Kenny.

Ogilvy Canada has new strategy leadership, hiring Tom Kenny as chief strategy officer.

Kenny will oversee the strategy department in the Toronto office and work with strategy leads in Montreal on shared clients. Those leads include EVP of brand strategy Marc Gagnier, director of brand strategy Jean-Xavier Wilhelmy and Alison Neill, who was hired as executive group director of brand and digital strategy in April. Back in Toronto, he will be working with Michelle Lee, the office’s director of strategic planning.

Kenny will report to John Killam, who was named Ogilvy Canada’s CEO in June to take over for a retiring Laurie Young. Killam describes the executive-level role – a new one for Ogilvy in Canada – as an important one for the future of the agency as it looks to “expand the reach of [its] offering in Canada.”

Kenny was most recently at BBDO Toronto, which he joined as SVP of strategy in 2017. He has also had senior strategy roles at Taxi and Leo Burnett, and worked with clients including P&G, Right to Play, PepsiCo, Paralympics and OLG.