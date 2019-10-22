The 2019 Media Innovation Awards shortlist: part one The nominees in the Media, Digital and Content categories are revealed prior to the MIAs gala on Nov. 28.



Media that tailgates online shoppers, campaigns that go direct-to-driveway, content that fills the ears with ASMR tingles, and spacey snacks: the 2019 Media Innovation Awards shortlist has it all.

The MIAs recognizes the best media plays and programs in Canada. This year’s jury – made up of nine live jurors and a group of 23 online – was led by the president of Touche! Karine Courtemanche and the CBO of GE Appliance Bob Park.

Over the next couple days, strategy and Media in Canada will announce the finalists that could take home an “M” award at Toronto’s Carlu on Nov. 28. The first batch of shortlists below reveal the nominees in the Best Use of Media, Best Use of Digital and Best Use of Content categories. Check back tomorrow for potential prize winners across the Best Media Insights, Niche Marketing, Public Service and Products and Services.

Best Use of Media

Dove “#ShowUs” Mindshare

Fountain Tire “Truck-Thru” FCB Canada

CarrXpert “Demolition Derby” Jungle Media

BMW “Stage Your Driveway” FCB Canada

Opto-Réseau “We See You Like No Other” Jungle Media

Tangerine “Activating Raptors” PHD Media

Quebec Milk Producers “There’s Milk Here!” Touché!

IKEA “Bedtime” Jungle Media

Interac “Earning Curve” Zulu Alpha Kilo

Sport Chek “Find What Moves You” Touché!

Brunet “The Fantastic Pharmacist” PHD

The Hershey Company “Oh Henry! 4:25″ UM Canada

The Hershey Company “Reese’s Pieces Peanut Extraterrestrial Sampling” UM Canada

The Hershey Company “Reese The Movie: A Movie about Reese” UM Canada

Best Use of Digital

Fountain Tire “Fanbods” FCB Canada

Pizza Pizza “Blazing into Late-Night” Media Experts

Koodo “Innovating Koodo’s SEM” Cossette Media

Mini Canada “Hijacking High Gas Prices for High Returns” Media Experts

GE – Café “Bring Your Kitchen To Life” No Fixed Address

Black & Abroad “Go Back to Africa” Initiative & FCB/Six

General Motors of Canada “Ghost Owners” Carat

McDonald’s “MyMcD’s x Waze” OMD Canada

BMW “Stage Your Driveway” FCB Canada

Sport Chek “Digital Window Shopping” Touché!

Radio-Canada “Fighting Fake News in Real-Time” PHD

Twitter “Data-Driven Throne Takeover” Dive Networks

IKEA “Bedtime” Jungle Media

Sport Chek “Find What Moves You” Touché!

The Hershey Company “Oh Henry! 4:25″ UM Canada

Best Use of Content

Dove Men+Care “#TakeTheTime” Mindshare

Hydro-Québec “électrON Expedition” Touché!

The Hershey Company “Reese The Movie: A Movie about Reese” UM Canada

Tim Hortons “The Away Game” Zulu Alpha Kilo

BRP Can-Am On-Road “A Ride Like No Other” Touché!

Fountain Tire “Fanbods” FCB Canada

Loblaw Companies – No Frills “Hauler Aisles of Glory” Dentsu X