The 2019 Media Innovation Awards shortlist: part one
The nominees in the Media, Digital and Content categories are revealed prior to the MIAs gala on Nov. 28.
Media that tailgates online shoppers, campaigns that go direct-to-driveway, content that fills the ears with ASMR tingles, and spacey snacks: the 2019 Media Innovation Awards shortlist has it all.
The MIAs recognizes the best media plays and programs in Canada. This year’s jury – made up of nine live jurors and a group of 23 online – was led by the president of Touche! Karine Courtemanche and the CBO of GE Appliance Bob Park.
Over the next couple days, strategy and Media in Canada will announce the finalists that could take home an “M” award at Toronto’s Carlu on Nov. 28. The first batch of shortlists below reveal the nominees in the Best Use of Media, Best Use of Digital and Best Use of Content categories. Check back tomorrow for potential prize winners across the Best Media Insights, Niche Marketing, Public Service and Products and Services.
Best Use of Media
Dove “#ShowUs” Mindshare
Fountain Tire “Truck-Thru” FCB Canada
CarrXpert “Demolition Derby” Jungle Media
BMW “Stage Your Driveway” FCB Canada
Opto-Réseau “We See You Like No Other” Jungle Media
Tangerine “Activating Raptors” PHD Media
Quebec Milk Producers “There’s Milk Here!” Touché!
IKEA “Bedtime” Jungle Media
Interac “Earning Curve” Zulu Alpha Kilo
Sport Chek “Find What Moves You” Touché!
Brunet “The Fantastic Pharmacist” PHD
The Hershey Company “Oh Henry! 4:25″ UM Canada
The Hershey Company “Reese’s Pieces Peanut Extraterrestrial Sampling” UM Canada
The Hershey Company “Reese The Movie: A Movie about Reese” UM Canada
Best Use of Digital
Fountain Tire “Fanbods” FCB Canada
Pizza Pizza “Blazing into Late-Night” Media Experts
Koodo “Innovating Koodo’s SEM” Cossette Media
Mini Canada “Hijacking High Gas Prices for High Returns” Media Experts
GE – Café “Bring Your Kitchen To Life” No Fixed Address
Black & Abroad “Go Back to Africa” Initiative & FCB/Six
General Motors of Canada “Ghost Owners” Carat
McDonald’s “MyMcD’s x Waze” OMD Canada
BMW “Stage Your Driveway” FCB Canada
Sport Chek “Digital Window Shopping” Touché!
Radio-Canada “Fighting Fake News in Real-Time” PHD
Twitter “Data-Driven Throne Takeover” Dive Networks
IKEA “Bedtime” Jungle Media
Sport Chek “Find What Moves You” Touché!
The Hershey Company “Oh Henry! 4:25″ UM Canada
Best Use of Content
Dove Men+Care “#TakeTheTime” Mindshare
Hydro-Québec “électrON Expedition” Touché!
The Hershey Company “Reese The Movie: A Movie about Reese” UM Canada
Tim Hortons “The Away Game” Zulu Alpha Kilo
BRP Can-Am On-Road “A Ride Like No Other” Touché!
Fountain Tire “Fanbods” FCB Canada
Loblaw Companies – No Frills “Hauler Aisles of Glory” Dentsu X