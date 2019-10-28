GoodLife Fitness picks FCB Canada for creative The agency will lead a new campaign and a reimagining of the fitness chain's brand, set to debut in December.

FCB Canada has won the creative assignment for GoodLife Fitness.

The agency will handle a “reimagining” of the GoodLife Fitness brand, with a new campaign expected to launch in December. Sander van den Born, who was named chief marketing and technology officer of GoodLife in January, says FCB’s “in-depth understanding of [its] business, people and potential” helped it stand out during the competitive review process.

GoodLife is the largest chain of fitness clubs in Canada, with 250 locations across the country. Between its GoodLife, Fit4Less, ÉconoFitness and Oxygen Yoga & Fitness banners, it has added roughly 120 locations over the last three years.

GoodLife previously worked with Doug&Partners on its creative. Doug&Partners most recent campaign for GoodLife, launched last fall, marked a return to TV advertising, with a focus on members “celebrating their own success” by examining how they’ve transformed since they’ve joined.

Other recent wins for FCB include Tilray, Lottomax, Vitamin Water, Tresemme, Kjiji, Novartis and J&J Visioncare, Consumer and Surgical.

In August, the agency named Bryan Kane as its first Canadian president. Kane stepped into the role as Tyler Turnbull takes on North America-wide duties as CEO for the agency.