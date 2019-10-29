Jam3 makes handful of senior hires and promotions New head of strategy Jessica Clements is among the recent hires and promotions in Toronto and L.A.

Digital design and experience agency Jam3 has grown its ranks, including new strategy leadership in Toronto and a managing director in Los Angeles.

Leading the hires is new Toronto-based head of strategy Jessica Clements, who will manage both the strategy and UX teams in addition to evolving its research and design practices. Clements was most recently design strategy and innovation director at consultancy Design Lobby, and also has digital strategy experience client-side at Scotiabank.

Previous head of strategy Annie Bedard left the agency in July to lead strategy at ad studio King Ursa.

Also joining in Toronto is creative director Laura Cortes, previously a freelance digital and interactive creative director in the U.K. who has experience working at Warner Bros. Records and Unit9. She will work on a team with Adam Romano, who joined Jam3 in 2017 and was promoted to creative director in July.

Rounding out the new hires is new chief financial officer Vito Rezza. Formerly EVP, COO and CFO for IPG Mediabrands in Canada, Rezza has spent the last year as an advisor and consultant for startups and small companies.

On the promotions front, Jordan Cuddy – who joined Jam3 as an executive producer in 2016 – has been promoted to partner and managing director for Jam3′s Los Angeles office. Cuddy will lead the executive producers in the office, as well as pursue new business and foster relationships with current clients. In addition, Kaitlyn Lacy, who joined Jam3 in 2017, was promoted to the executive producer role for that office. (Adrian Belina, partner and ECD at Jam3, was previously tasked with establishing the agency’s office in Los Angeles in 2015.)

Jam3 has also promoted Leslie Uy to an executive producer position in Toronto. Both have worked closely on Jam3′s work with Facebook, and will now expand their client relationships in their new roles.