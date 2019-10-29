McCann expands its business with Bayer The company has consolidated its Crop Science accounts with the agency, which has also won assignments for two OTC brands.

Bayer has expanded its relationship with McCann Canada, selecting the agency for a newly consolidated Crop Science assignment, as well as healthcare professional-focused mandates with two of its Consumer Health brands.

In addition to renewing its assignment on the Crop Protection portfolio (which covers products like pesticides and herbicides), McCann has also been named AOR for the rest of the company’s Crop Science division, including the Seeds and Traits portfolios and Climate FieldView, a data-driven digital agriculture management platform.

On the Consumer Health side, Bayer has also awarded McCann with healthcare professional marketing duties for yeast infection treatment Canesten and laxative brand RestoraLAX.

The Crop Science and Consumer Health wins came as a result of two separate reviews.

For Crop Science, the company conducted a closed pitch among its Canadian roster agencies, which also included Sherpa and ThinkShift. McCann has been working with Bayer Crop Science since 2011. Lauren Davis, marketing communications manager at Bayer Crop Science, says it was looking to consolidate its Crop Science assignments in Canada with one agency to provide greater synergy and reflect how the company offers a full range of solutions to farmers.

Earlier this year, McCann reorganized its health practice to integrate its healthcare communications and pharma marketing. The OTC portfolio, in particular, has been growing ever since, with other recent wins that include eye care company Alcon, working on its eye drop brand Systane and contact lens brand Dailies.

McCann was not able to disclose exact billings of the new accounts, but the agency did tell strategy that Bayer Crop Science is among its top five clients in terms of size. As a result of the wins, it will be adding staff in both its Toronto and Calgary offices, though exact roles are currently being determined.