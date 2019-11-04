2019 Agency of the Year: Small Agency The category's inaugural winners are finding strength in their size when it comes to delivering the best work.

Over the course of the next week, strategy is sharing profiles of the 2019 Agency of the Year winners. Today, the focus is on the inaugural winners in the Small AOY category.

New for this year, the Small Agency of the Year category recognizes independent creative shops with less than 50 staff.

The first-ever Small Agency Gold went to Target, the agency based in Newfoundland & Labrador that celebrates nearly 40 years in business by sticking to what it does best and not “chasing the new bling.”

Target also received the 2019 Small Agency Campaign of the Year trophy – awarded to the individual piece of work that received the top scores from this year’s Small AOY jury – for the “Storytelling” campaign with long-time client Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism.

Silver in Small Agency of the Year was awarded to Vancouver’s 123w, which has structured itself around a roster of 12 creative directors to give every client access to its best and brightest. Meanwhile, Bronze winner Arrivals + Departures has its sights set on the future by investing in startups and building its healthcare offering.

Be sure to check out the full list of winners from this year’s gala, and check back here in the coming days for deep dives into how Canada’s top agencies are setting themselves up for success.

Small Agency of the Year 2019 Winners

Gold: Target stays on its mark

Silver: 123w pitches its best players

Bronze: Arrivals + Departures takes off

Campaign of the Year

“Storytelling”

Agency: Target

Client: Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism