FCB/Six wins big at London International Awards Cossette, Taxi and Zulu Alpha Kilo were also among the Gold winners at this year's show.

FCB/Six was the top Canadian agency at this year’s London International Awards (LIAs).

The agency picked up two Gold, two Silver and three Bronze for Black & Abroad’s “Go Back To Africa.” Already a big winner at Cannes Lions, the the Strategy Awards and Agency of the Year, the campaign took a data-driven, AI-powered approach to combat hate speech on social media, while also improving representation in tourism marketing.

FCB/Six’s wins helped contribute to FCB being named Regional Network of the Year for North America at the LIAs. Sister agency FCB New York won the Grand LIA in the Ambient and Non-traditional categories for Burger King’s “Whopper Detour” campaign, which gave customers a discounted price on a Whopper if they ordered through the mobile app while at or near a McDonald’s.

In other big Canadian wins, Cossette won a Gold, along with two Silver and a Bronze, in the Health & Wellness category for the “VS: Crews” campaign for SickKids. Taxi won Gold for its design work on the United Way’s “#Unignorable” platform, while Zulu Alpha Kilo won a Gold for the “Mix & Match” billboard for KitchenAid.

Overall, nine Canadian agencies had a combined 29 trophy wins at this year’s LIAs. The full list of Canadian winners can be found below.

FCB/Six: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

Gold

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Digital – Travel

Integration – Business-to-Consumer

Silver

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Digital – Use of Social Media

Social Influencers – Travel

Bronze

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Digital – Banners

Digital – Tone of Voice

Digital – Use of Data

Cossette: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

SickKids, “SickKids VS: Crews”

Health & Wellness – Craft – Cinematography

Silver

SickKids, “SickKids VS: Crews”

Health & Wellness – Health Institutions/Insurance

Health & Wellness – Craft – Direction

Bronze

SickKids, “SickKids VS: Crews”

Health & Wellness – Multi-platform Campaign

Taxi: 1 Gold

Gold

United Way, “#Unignorable”

Design – Use of Illustration Campaign

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold

Gold

KitchenAid Small Appliances, “Mix & Match”

Billboard – Household Products

Leo Burnett Canada: 2 Silver, 5 Bronze

Silver

Coconut Milk, “Shake It”

Package Design – Beverages – Non-Alcoholic

TD, “Poster Bank”

Poster – Consumer Campaign

Bronze

Coconut Milk, “Shake It”

Design – Use of Typography

Museum of Contemporary Art titled “MOCA”

Design – Brand Identity

TD, “Poster Bank”

Design – Experiential Design

Design – Posters

Design – Poster Campaign

DDB Canada: 2 Silver

Silver

Emerald Health Therapeutics, “Emerald Health Therapeutics”

Health & Wellness – Homeopathic and Natural Remedies

Pharmaceuticals – Innovation

Lg2: 2 Silver

Silver

13th Street Winery, “Subjectif”

Design – Use of Typography

Package Design – Wines

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver

Silver

Save Our Libraries, “YoSnack in Wonderland”; “The Wizards of Insurance”; “The Two For One Musketeers”; “Nazodone and Tinkerbell”

Radio & Audio – Public Service/Social Awareness Campaign

Bensimon Byrne: 4 Bronze

Bronze

Casey House, “June’s HIV+ Eatery”

Branded Entertainment

White Ribbon, “Boys Don’t Cry”

Health & Wellness – Craft – Cinematography

Health & Wellness – Craft – Direction

Health & Wellness – Craft – Editing