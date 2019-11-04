FCB/Six wins big at London International Awards
Cossette, Taxi and Zulu Alpha Kilo were also among the Gold winners at this year's show.
FCB/Six was the top Canadian agency at this year’s London International Awards (LIAs).
The agency picked up two Gold, two Silver and three Bronze for Black & Abroad’s “Go Back To Africa.” Already a big winner at Cannes Lions, the the Strategy Awards and Agency of the Year, the campaign took a data-driven, AI-powered approach to combat hate speech on social media, while also improving representation in tourism marketing.
FCB/Six’s wins helped contribute to FCB being named Regional Network of the Year for North America at the LIAs. Sister agency FCB New York won the Grand LIA in the Ambient and Non-traditional categories for Burger King’s “Whopper Detour” campaign, which gave customers a discounted price on a Whopper if they ordered through the mobile app while at or near a McDonald’s.
In other big Canadian wins, Cossette won a Gold, along with two Silver and a Bronze, in the Health & Wellness category for the “VS: Crews” campaign for SickKids. Taxi won Gold for its design work on the United Way’s “#Unignorable” platform, while Zulu Alpha Kilo won a Gold for the “Mix & Match” billboard for KitchenAid.
Overall, nine Canadian agencies had a combined 29 trophy wins at this year’s LIAs. The full list of Canadian winners can be found below.
FCB/Six: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze
Gold
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Digital – Travel
Integration – Business-to-Consumer
Silver
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Digital – Use of Social Media
Social Influencers – Travel
Bronze
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Digital – Banners
Digital – Tone of Voice
Digital – Use of Data
Cossette: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
SickKids, “SickKids VS: Crews”
Health & Wellness – Craft – Cinematography
Silver
SickKids, “SickKids VS: Crews”
Health & Wellness – Health Institutions/Insurance
Health & Wellness – Craft – Direction
Bronze
SickKids, “SickKids VS: Crews”
Health & Wellness – Multi-platform Campaign
Taxi: 1 Gold
Gold
United Way, “#Unignorable”
Design – Use of Illustration Campaign
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold
Gold
KitchenAid Small Appliances, “Mix & Match”
Billboard – Household Products
Leo Burnett Canada: 2 Silver, 5 Bronze
Silver
Coconut Milk, “Shake It”
Package Design – Beverages – Non-Alcoholic
TD, “Poster Bank”
Poster – Consumer Campaign
Bronze
Coconut Milk, “Shake It”
Design – Use of Typography
Museum of Contemporary Art titled “MOCA”
Design – Brand Identity
TD, “Poster Bank”
Design – Experiential Design
Design – Posters
Design – Poster Campaign
DDB Canada: 2 Silver
Silver
Emerald Health Therapeutics, “Emerald Health Therapeutics”
Health & Wellness – Homeopathic and Natural Remedies
Pharmaceuticals – Innovation
Lg2: 2 Silver
Silver
13th Street Winery, “Subjectif”
Design – Use of Typography
Package Design – Wines
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver
Silver
Save Our Libraries, “YoSnack in Wonderland”; “The Wizards of Insurance”; “The Two For One Musketeers”; “Nazodone and Tinkerbell”
Radio & Audio – Public Service/Social Awareness Campaign
Bensimon Byrne: 4 Bronze
Bronze
Casey House, “June’s HIV+ Eatery”
Branded Entertainment
White Ribbon, “Boys Don’t Cry”
Health & Wellness – Craft – Cinematography
Health & Wellness – Craft – Direction
Health & Wellness – Craft – Editing