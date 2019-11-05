2019 Agency of the Year: Digital How this year's winners are using data and technology to spark and fuel creativity.

Over the course of the next week, strategy is sharing profiles of the 2019 Agency of the Year winners. Today, we look at the three shops that won in the Digital category.

For the fourth consecutive year, FCB Canada was named Digital Agency of the Year, helped along by the data capabilities of sister agency FCB/Six. FCB also took home the award for Digital Campaign of the Year – awarded to the individual piece of work that received the top scores from this year’s Digital AOY jury – for “Go Back To Africa,” the much-lauded campaign that used data and tech to fight online hate speech and improve representation in tourism marketing.

Rethink also added to its Agency of the Year and Design Agency of the Year recognitions by taking Silver in the Digital category. Meanwhile, Zulu Alpha Kilo won Bronze by combining its founding creative principles with the new evolving worlds of data and content.

Be sure to check out the full list of winners from this year’s gala, and check back here in the coming days for deep dives into how Canada’s top agencies are setting themselves up for success.

Digital Agency of the Year 2019 Winners

Gold: FCB goes back to Gold

Silver: Rethink rethinks its future

Bronze: Zulu Alpha Kilo goes deeper on data

Campaign of the Year

“Go Back To Africa”

Agency: FCB Canada

Client: Black & Abroad