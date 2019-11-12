Co-chairs announced for 2020 Marketing Awards Five new categories focused on health, pharma and out-of-home have also been added to next year's show.

The co-chairs have been announced for the next edition of the Marketing Awards.

Leading the Advertising jury in 2020 will be Marilou Aubin, creative director at Lg2, and David Rosenberg, chief creative officer at Bensimon Byrne. Co-chairs for the other juries – Multicultural, Design and Craft – will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2020 Marketing Awards will also feature five new categories. Pharma will recognize Consumer and Direct campaigns for regulated products; Health & Wellness will recognize Brand Marketing campaigns for over-the-counter products and Education & Advocacy for public health issues and wellness practices; and Out-of-Home Integrated Campaign has been created OOH campaigns that leverage a connection with other media platforms, such as digital billboards or mobile.

Entries for the Marketing Awards are now open, with an early bird deadline of Nov. 29. More information, including entry criteria and category info, can be found on the Marketing Awards website.