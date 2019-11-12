SAAQ creates a safety barrier out of a crosswalk A stunt puts pedestrian safety in the face of drivers as part of a push to reduce the alarming amount of recent collisions.

Le société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) is getting drivers to be more aware of their responsibilities in keeping pedestrians safe with a stunt that reminds them why a crosswalk is there in the first place.

At an intersection in Quebec, the yellow lines of a crosswalk physically flipped up when vehicles approached the stop sign, giving a safe path to delighted pedestrians – who are all too used to cars sneaking ahead and blocking the intersection, if not driving straight through.

A video of the stunt – led by agency partner Lg2 – was posted to the SAAQ’s Facebook page in late October, earning over 3.3 million views so far.

For the last several years, the SAAQ has made October the month where it spotlights pedestrian safety, as it is the month that sees the most accidents involving pedestrians in Quebec. However, it is a year-round issue. In Montreal alone, 15 pedestrians have so far been killed after being struck by a vehicle in 2019, nearing the toll of 18 who were killed last year, when 700 pedestrians were also injured in some way by a vehicle collision. It’s a problem outside of Quebec as well: in Toronto, 33 pedestrians have so far been killed as the result of being struck by a vehicle in 2019; in 2018, 199 pedestrians were “seriously injured” by vehicle collisions, resulting in 40 deaths, according to data from Toronto Police.

While the SAAQ has run campaigns aimed at pedestrians in the past – covering subjects like jaywalking – nearly all of the aforementioned incidents happened at crosswalks, hence the focus on getting drivers to do their part when it comes to pedestrian safety.

The SAAQ also highlighted the safety of pedestrians this month in creative that utilizes the image of the crosswalk “protecting” pedestrians (above). The organization has also released a more traditional spot, getting drivers to be conscious of pedestrians by imagining every one of them as their mother.