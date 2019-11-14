Klick Health announces senior hires Former CCO of Public Jon Toews is among the five hires and two promotions that were recently made in Toronto and New York.

Life sciences marketing agency Klick Health has hired and promoted a number of creatives on its senior team stateside and in Toronto.

In Toronto, Klick’s sub-division Katalyst has hired Jon Toews as an ECD. Previously, Toews served as chief creative officer at social impact agency Public, which he joined in 2017. Toews has also held senior creative leadership positions, including SVP, GM, and ECD at Critical Mass in New York, Hong Kong, and Toronto.

The Canadian office has also hired Mark Scott, who previously worked at several agencies, including Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Taxi, Rethink and John St.

Joe Brady has been promoted to a CD position after spending the last three years as a director of digital strategy at Klick. Prior to that, he worked at DDB Health for almost nine years in a variety of positions, including VP director of digital strategy and VP associate director of digital.

Anthony Turow, meanwhile, has been also been promoted to CD from ACD in Toronto. Before joining Klick over two years ago, he was an ACD at FCB Health.

New hires in the New York creative department include ECD Michael Bonilla, having previously held SVP and EVP roles at McCann Health; CD Veronica Warman, who was previously a CD at InVivo Brands and FCBCure; as well as CD Megan Ziobro, who held senior creative roles at Greyhealth Group, CDM NY and most recently Minds+Assembly.

Back in July, the agency announced it had hired Daniel Drexler as one of its managing directors. Drexler was previously CEO and founder of The Neighborhood, whose anchor client was Johnson & Johnson. In May, Klick added Rich Levy (formerly of FBC Health) to its roster as chief creative officer.

Established in 1997, Klick has teams in Atlanta, Connecticut, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Toronto. Klick has worked on brand campaigns for pharma brands like Takeda and Novartis.