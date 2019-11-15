Lg2, Rethink among the winners at the ADCCs Both agencies took home Scarlet Letter awards in addition to multiple Golds.

Lg2 picked up several Golds and the Agency of the Year title at this year’s annual Advertising & Design Club of Canada (ADCC) awards last night, while Rethink – coming off a triple win at strategy’s Agency of the Year show – took home the competition’s inaugural Design Agency of the Year prize.

A total of 303 awards, including 46 Golds, recognizing exceptional work in advertising, design and interactive were handed out over the course of the 70th annual Directions show in Toronto.

Five Scarlet Letter awards – Agency of the Year, Design Agency of the Year, Design Studio of the Year, Interactive Agency of the Year and Production Company of the Year – recognized the agencies and companies with the highest scores (according to the ADCC’s Gold, Silver and Bronze points system) within their respective categories.

As this year’s overall Agency of the Year, Lg2 picked up five Golds across the Advertising and Film categories, for entries that included “Bone vs Steel” for Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec and Casper’s “Lights Off.”

Rethink earned top recognition as Design AOY, having picked up a pair of Golds in Media Innovation, Campaign (for “IKEA Bedtime”) and Design for its work on Fondation Émergence’s “The Pride Shield.”

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Underline Studio took home a Gold in Design for its work on the 2019 call for entries for Directions, finishing the night as Design Studio of the Year.

Taking top honours as Interactive Agency of the Year, Jam3 picked up three Golds between Promo, Single and Interactive, including one for “East of the Rockies” and two for work on Adidas Originals.

Toronto’s Skin and Bones also repeated as the Production Company of the Year.

The Les Usherwood Award for lifetime achievement was given to Montreal-born director Steve Chase, who began his career in advertising as an art director (at one point working alongside the CBC Radio’s Terry O’Reilly), later moving behind the lens and establishing a career in LA. where his work for clients has won multiple Cannes Lions and Clios.

The full list of winners can be found on the ADCC website.