Tank continues on its growth spurt A new creative director and several additions to its health practice are among the hires in Toronto and Montreal.

Tank is growing once again, with new hires across the agency’s departments in both Montreal and Toronto.

Leading the new hires in Montreal is senior creative director Thomas Nelligan. Prior to going freelance last summer, Nelligan spent 16 years at Cossette, working with clients including Intact, Aeroplan, Hydro-Québec, Bell, Canada Post, BMO, Saputo and Via Rail.

Joining Nelligan on the Montreal creative team are graphic designer Marianne St-Pierre and assistant art director Étienne L’Italien. Chryssa Katsigiannis, who has been with the agency since 2015, has been promoted to senior art director.

In the strategy department, Lana Cuthbertson has been hired as strategic planning director. She was previously a freelance consultant, but previously spent five years at ATB Financial.

The agency has also named two people in global project management roles, based in Montreal: Eric Salpeter has been hired as director of global projects, coming from experiential and sponsorship agency Cinco, while Veronika Brelivet has been promoted to senior global traffic manager.

In the Montreal client service team, Tank has hired Anne Brisson and Marline Hamel as senior account directors. Both come from the client world: Brisson has held senior positions at the Canadian Liver Foundation, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer, while Hamel brings experience from Sanofi and Pfizer. Josée Lefebvre has also been hired as account manager on the health team, while account manager Gabrielle St-Pierre has also been promoted to account supervisor.

In Toronto, the agency has made a number of client service hires (pictured, above), led by account director Nina Fan in the health division. She joins from Fuse, where she worked on its CIBC, Sony and Children’s Miracle Network accounts.

Joining Fan on the health team are account managers Amy Gnesin (coming from Gene) and Hannah Venturini (from Wunderman Thompson). Account supervisor Shakira Tai-Osagbemi (who brings experience from a number of health-related companies in Africa) and account manager Shraddha Banglorewala (from GSW Advertising) have also been hired in Toronto.

The new additions are the latest in several waves of hiring at Tank this year as it grows its health practice and focuses on international expansion.