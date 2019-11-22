FCB, BBDO and Lg2 top Canadian winners at Epica Sixteen Canadian agencies were among the winners at the awards judged by the global industry press.

FCB/Six, BBDO Toronto and Lg2 all had very similar fortunes at this year’s edition of the Epica Awards.

Epica is judged by a panel of judges from different trade publications across the globe that cover marketing and creativity, including strategy.

Three different agencies each managed to win two Gold and one Bronze. FCB/Six continued to pick up awards for the “Go Back To Africa” campaign for Black & Abroad, while sister agency FCB Toronto also picked up two Bronze for its “Fan Bods” campaign with Fountain Tire. BBDO Toronto won for campaigns with Mars Wrigley and PepsiCo, while Lg2 was recognized for campaigns with SAAQ and Fenplast.

The most awards overall went to Rethink, which won a Gold, five Silver and a Bronze for campaigns over the last year with East West Supermarket, Greenpeace, IKEA, Berlitz, NFC, Leaf Forward and Kraft Heinz. Zulu Alpha Kilo and Havas were also among the Canadian Gold winners.

Globally, Network of the Year went to McCann Worldgroup, with McCann New York winning Agency of the Year. Those distinctions were helped by McCann Canada, which won a Gold and Silver for its collaborative work with McCann New York and Casanova//McCann on the “Second Chances” campaign for Donate Life California.

The full list of Canadian winners can be found below, with all winners on Epica’s website.

BBDO Toronto: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

M&Ms (Mars Wrigley Canada), “Finger Lickin’ Good”

Confectionery & Snacks

Snickers (Mars Wrigley Canada), “Suit Swag”

Confectionery & Snacks

Bronze

Doritos (PepsiCo Foods), “Doritos Dinamita”

Confectionery & Snacks

FCB/Six: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Integrated Campaigns

Online Ads

Bronze

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Transport & Tourism

Lg2: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Fenplast, “Metal Proof”

Events

SAAQ, “Bone vs. Steel”

Creative Technology

Bronze

SAAQ, “Bone vs. Steel”

Public Interest – Health & Safety

Rethink: 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

East West Supermarket, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags”

Retail Services

Silver

Greenpeace Canada, “Straw Shaming”

Public Interest – Environment



IKEA Canada, “Bedtime”

Media Innovation – Traditional Media

Kraft Heinz Canada, “Pour Perfectly”

Food

Leaf Forward, “Pass The Bill”

Business to Business Direct



National Film Board of Canada, “Clit-me”

Public Interest – Gender Equity



Bronze

Berlitz Canada, “The Unnoticed”

Professional Products & Services

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Tim Hortons, “The Away Game”

Branded Content – Film/Series

Silver

KitchenAid (Whirlpool), “Mix & Match”

Homes, Furnishings & Appliances

SingleCut Beersmiths, “Big In Japan”

Packaging Design

Bronze

Coalition for Gun Control, “Dodge The Bullet”

Websites

McCann Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Donate Life California, “Second Chances” (w/Casanova//McCann and McCann New York)

Public Relations

Silver

Donate Life California, “Second Chances” (w/Casanova//McCann and McCann New York)

Public Interest – Health & Safety

Havas: 1 Gold

Gold

Daniel Gagnon, “Speed Reading”

Professional Products & Services

Anomaly: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Oh Henry! (The Hershey Company), “Oh Henry! 4:25″

Confectionery & Snacks

Bronze

Oh Henry! (The Hershey Company), “Oh Henry! 4:25″

Topical & Real-time

No Fixed Address: 1 Silver

Silver

SickKids, “SickKids AirBnB”

Events

Public: 1 Silver

Silver

Centre for Independent Living of Toronto and City of Toronto, “The Inaccessible Transit Shelter”

Public Interest – Social

FCB Canada: 2 Bronze

Bronze

Fountain Tire, “Fan Bods”

Automotive

Mobile Sites & Apps

Leo Burnett: 2 Bronze

Bronze

Bell, “Bell TIFF”

Corporate Image

TD, “Poster Bank”

Consumer Direct

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Casey House, “The Healing House”

Events

Cossette: 1 Bronze

Bronze

SickKids, “VS.: #10YearChallenge”

Health & Beauty

Giants & Gentlemen: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Fisherman’s Friend, “Fish Tales”

Prescription & OTC Products

The&Partnership: 1 Bronze

Sapporo (Sleeman Breweries), “East Meets West”

Branded Content – Film/Series