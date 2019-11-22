FCB, BBDO and Lg2 top Canadian winners at Epica
Sixteen Canadian agencies were among the winners at the awards judged by the global industry press.
FCB/Six, BBDO Toronto and Lg2 all had very similar fortunes at this year’s edition of the Epica Awards.
Epica is judged by a panel of judges from different trade publications across the globe that cover marketing and creativity, including strategy.
Three different agencies each managed to win two Gold and one Bronze. FCB/Six continued to pick up awards for the “Go Back To Africa” campaign for Black & Abroad, while sister agency FCB Toronto also picked up two Bronze for its “Fan Bods” campaign with Fountain Tire. BBDO Toronto won for campaigns with Mars Wrigley and PepsiCo, while Lg2 was recognized for campaigns with SAAQ and Fenplast.
The most awards overall went to Rethink, which won a Gold, five Silver and a Bronze for campaigns over the last year with East West Supermarket, Greenpeace, IKEA, Berlitz, NFC, Leaf Forward and Kraft Heinz. Zulu Alpha Kilo and Havas were also among the Canadian Gold winners.
Globally, Network of the Year went to McCann Worldgroup, with McCann New York winning Agency of the Year. Those distinctions were helped by McCann Canada, which won a Gold and Silver for its collaborative work with McCann New York and Casanova//McCann on the “Second Chances” campaign for Donate Life California.
The full list of Canadian winners can be found below, with all winners on Epica’s website.
BBDO Toronto: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze
Gold
M&Ms (Mars Wrigley Canada), “Finger Lickin’ Good”
Confectionery & Snacks
Snickers (Mars Wrigley Canada), “Suit Swag”
Confectionery & Snacks
Bronze
Doritos (PepsiCo Foods), “Doritos Dinamita”
Confectionery & Snacks
FCB/Six: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze
Gold
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Integrated Campaigns
Online Ads
Bronze
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Transport & Tourism
Lg2: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze
Gold
Fenplast, “Metal Proof”
Events
SAAQ, “Bone vs. Steel”
Creative Technology
Bronze
SAAQ, “Bone vs. Steel”
Public Interest – Health & Safety
Rethink: 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
East West Supermarket, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags”
Retail Services
Silver
Greenpeace Canada, “Straw Shaming”
Public Interest – Environment
IKEA Canada, “Bedtime”
Media Innovation – Traditional Media
Kraft Heinz Canada, “Pour Perfectly”
Food
Leaf Forward, “Pass The Bill”
Business to Business Direct
National Film Board of Canada, “Clit-me”
Public Interest – Gender Equity
Bronze
Berlitz Canada, “The Unnoticed”
Professional Products & Services
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
Tim Hortons, “The Away Game”
Branded Content – Film/Series
Silver
KitchenAid (Whirlpool), “Mix & Match”
Homes, Furnishings & Appliances
SingleCut Beersmiths, “Big In Japan”
Packaging Design
Bronze
Coalition for Gun Control, “Dodge The Bullet”
Websites
McCann Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
Donate Life California, “Second Chances” (w/Casanova//McCann and McCann New York)
Public Relations
Silver
Donate Life California, “Second Chances” (w/Casanova//McCann and McCann New York)
Public Interest – Health & Safety
Havas: 1 Gold
Gold
Daniel Gagnon, “Speed Reading”
Professional Products & Services
Anomaly: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
Oh Henry! (The Hershey Company), “Oh Henry! 4:25″
Confectionery & Snacks
Bronze
Oh Henry! (The Hershey Company), “Oh Henry! 4:25″
Topical & Real-time
No Fixed Address: 1 Silver
Silver
SickKids, “SickKids AirBnB”
Events
Public: 1 Silver
Silver
Centre for Independent Living of Toronto and City of Toronto, “The Inaccessible Transit Shelter”
Public Interest – Social
FCB Canada: 2 Bronze
Bronze
Fountain Tire, “Fan Bods”
Automotive
Mobile Sites & Apps
Leo Burnett: 2 Bronze
Bronze
Bell, “Bell TIFF”
Corporate Image
TD, “Poster Bank”
Consumer Direct
Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Casey House, “The Healing House”
Events
Cossette: 1 Bronze
Bronze
SickKids, “VS.: #10YearChallenge”
Health & Beauty
Giants & Gentlemen: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Fisherman’s Friend, “Fish Tales”
Prescription & OTC Products
The&Partnership: 1 Bronze
Sapporo (Sleeman Breweries), “East Meets West”
Branded Content – Film/Series