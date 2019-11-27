Canopy Growth unveils ‘cannabis 2.0′ portfolio Ready-to-drink beverages, stand-alone liquid cannabis, chocolate and vape products will launch under new and existing brands.

Canopy Growth has unveiled more than a dozen new products that will be available when cannabis-infused beverages and edibles are permitted for sale next month.

Most of the new products are in the beverage category, created through a propriety process that distils whole flower cannabis into a clear liquid the company is calling “distilled cannabis.”

Under its flagship Tweed brand, the company will release three of its most popular cannabis strains – Penelope, Bakerstreet and Houndstooth– in distilled cannabis form, which consumers can consume on their own or mix with a non-alcoholic beverage. It will also release three ready-to-drink beverages, made using the strains and called Penelope and Tonic, Bakerstreet and Ginger Ale and Houndstooth and Soda.

With Houseplant – a company Canopy Growth helped launch with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg – it will release two sparkling water products, Houseplant Grapefruit and Houseplant Lemon. It will also release a carbonated beverage under a new brand called Deep Space, which contains a higher dose (10 mg) of THC per serving.

Health Canada regulations state that cannabis-infused food and beverages can contain a maximum of 10 mg of THC per package. The company’s other beverage products have between 2 and 2.5 mg of THC per serving.

For wellness-focused consumers, Canopy Growth will launch a new brand called Quatreau, which will sell a line of CBD-infused “seltzer-like” sparkling water beverages. The Cucumber & Mint and Passion Fruit & Guava flavours will each contain 20 mg of CBD, while the Ginger & Lime and Blueberry Acai flavours will each contain 2 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC.

Canopy Growth will also launch three chocolate products, made at the former Hershey factory in Smiths Falls, Ontario, where Tweed was first launched. Tweed will have a milk chocolate product infused with its Penelope strain of cannabis, while a cannabis-infused dark chocolate product will be launched under the Tokyo Smoke brand. It will also release a dark chocolate under a Bean & Bud Craft Cannabis Company brand.

Finally, the company will also release a line of vaping products. In January, it will debut vape cartridges and rechargeable batteries, with a pod-based vape system and single-use vape pen launching in the following months. More details, pricing and a technical breakdown will be provided at a media event tomorrow, which the company said will also showcase its “commitment to consumer safety,” as over 2,000 mysterious illnesses and deaths in the U.S. and 11 in Canada this year have been attributed to vaping cannabis, though it is suspected to be caused by a chemical compound typically found in a black-market vaping liquid.

While this week’s announcement was focused on edibles, beverages and vaping – formats expected to significantly expand the cannabis category in Canada – Canopy Growth also previously announced partnerships to create CBD-infused products in the skincare and pet product categories.