Design co-chairs announced for 2020 Marketing Awards Mikey Richardson and Jennifer Weaymouth will lead the jury of design experts awarding work in the category.

As the early bird deadline for entries approaches, the co-chairs that will lead this year’s Design jury have been announced.

This year, the Design jury will be led by Mikey Richardson, co-founder of branding and design agency Jacknife, and Jennifer Weaymouth, creative director and founder of boutique design firm Weaymouth Creative.

Judged by a separate jury, the Marketing Awards’ Design category recognizes the best work in branding, graphic design, digital design and more. To see the standard for excellence in the category, check out the winners from the 2019 edition of the Marketing Awards.

The co-chairs of the Advertising jury – along with five new categories for the 2020 edition of the awards – and the Multicultural jury have already been announced this month. Co-chairs for the Craft jury will be announced next week.

Entries for the Marketing Awards are now open, with an early bird deadline of Nov. 29. More information, including entry criteria and category info, can be found on the Marketing Awards website.