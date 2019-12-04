The&Partnership picks up Canada Post business The agency has created a bespoke team to service the account, working with Junction59 and Tank on fulfilling its mandate.

The&Partnership will lead marketing and communications assignment for Canada Post, building a collaborative, bespoke team with other agencies to serve the account.

The agency’s assignment, awarded after a competitive review, will include advertising, digital, social, direct marketing and CRM for the crown corporation.

As part of the assignment, The&Partnership will work with Toronto-based Junction59 on direct marketing and Tank on French-language services. The agency has pre-existing relationships with both agencies, having serviced Sleeman and Manulife with Tank in the past, and client Telus with Junction59.

The onboarding process is already underway with the first work expected to launch in the new year.

In a release, Canada Post chief customer and marketing officer Rod Hart cited The&Partnership’s “unique approach to modern marketing, exemplified by its partnership model” as one of the reasons for the assignment. He added that the agency “demonstrated a genuine passion for our business and share a clear cultural affinity with our team.”

The&Partnership has previously set up dedicated units for Telus and Toyota Canada, both times collaborating with Vision 7. The dedicated Telus team – known as The Greenhouse – hired a new ECD earlier this year.

“These are challenging times for marketers,” wrote Christopher Andrews, president of The&Partnership, in an email to strategy. “They have to make their budgets work harder and in more places.” He added that building the right solution for clients often involves “partnering with one or more specialist agencies, working in one location, to one bottom line.”