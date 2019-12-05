Up to the Minute: Innocean hires new head of production Also, Golin wins North American assignment for Lego and Ruckus adds to its digital integration team.

Hires and promotions

Abby Radovski and Emily Rivas have joined Ruckus (Apex PR‘s digital division) to support its digital integration team as account director, digital integration and senior strategist, content and development, respectively. The duo will be helping to service clients that include RE/MAX Canada, Royal Sun Alliance (RSA), Planet Fitness, Levi’s and Walmart Canada. Radovski is a former senior consultant with PR firm Thornley Fallis, while Rivas is a freelancer and ex-branded content editor with Rogers Media.

Sherry Gu has been added to the Innocean Worldwide Canada leadership team as VP of production. Previously, Gu was the director of national creative services at KPMG. She will play a key role in fostering further collaboration with the team’s creative department, led by ECD Ian MacKellar, who joined the agency last year.

Agence Braque added two new members to its digital team: digital marketing specialist Julia Garcia-Prat and copywriter Zoé Nadeau-Vachon. Garcia-Prat held a marketing and communications Specialist role at SETYM International. Her colleague Nadeau-Vachon was offered a permanent position as a copywriter following an internship at the agency this summer.

Other news

Non-profit design and advertising association D&AD has opened the call for entries to the 2020 D&AD Awards. It announced several changes across categories to better reflect industry developments. This includes a new “Design Transformation” category, and its Digital Marketing awards now has new sub-categories including e-commerce, use of AI, in-game advertising and creative use of data.

New business

Lego Americas appointed Golin to lead its public relations activity, following a recent competitive pitch. Golin will lead integrated brand and product communications priorities across the U.S., Canada and Latin American markets, including earned media and influencer work in support of the company’s global strategic approach to communications and audience engagement.

Ottawa-based consulting firm Calian Group has selected social media consultant Soshal as its agency partner to conduct brand strategy implementation and support the company’s digital marketing transformation. Soshal’s roster of clients includes Desjardins, Kobo, SurveyMonkey, and Realtor.ca.