McCann, Cossette take top prizes at Clios Health Both agencies won Grand Clios for work with Donate Life and the SickKids Foundation.

Cossette and McCann Canada are among the top agencies at this year’s Clios Health, taking home multiple Grand Clios from this year’s awards.

Cossette won the Grand Clio in the Health & Wellness: Social Media category for “VS – Crews,” which aimed to increase donations to the hospital’s fundraiser for new facilities by attempting to rally the support of different groups – or “crews” – within the city of Toronto as a point of pride. The campaign also won six additional Silver awards, with Cossette taking another Silver for the “Feels Like Farther” campaign for Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon.

The “Second Chances” campaign by Donate Life California – which aimed to increase organ donations by giving drivers in Calgary and Orange County who had a donor sticker on their license a “second chance” for traffic offences – won the Grand Clio in Innovation, Out of Home and Partnerships & Collaborations. Led by McCann New York, the campaign was also worked on by McCann Canada and Casanova//McCann. The work also took two Silvers and a Bronze.

As a result of the wins, Donate Life was also named Advertiser of the Year.

FCB Global won Network of the Year, helped by a Gold and Bronze win from FCB Toronto for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s “Endangered Syndrome” campaign.

The other Canadian winners can be found below, with the full list of medalists available on the Clios website.

McCann Canada: 3 Grand Clios, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Grand Clio

Donate Life California, “Second Chances” (w/McCann New York, Casanova//McCann)

Innovation (Health & Wellness)

Out of Home (Health & Wellness)

Partnerships & Collaborations (Health & Wellness)

Silver

Donate Life California, “Second Chances” (w/McCann New York, Casanova//McCann)

Direct (Health & Wellness)

Public Relations (Health & Wellness)

Bronze

Donate Life California, “Second Chances” (w/McCann New York, Casanova//McCann)

Experiential/Events (Health & Wellness)

Cossette: 1 Grand Clio, 7 Silver

Grand Clio

SickKids Foundation, “VS – Crews”

Social Media (Health & Wellness)

Silver

Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon, “Feels Like Farther”

Film (Health & Wellness)

SickKids Foundation, “VS – Crews”

Direct – Film (Health & Wellness)

Direct – Social Media (Health & Wellness)

Film Technique – Cinematography (Health & Wellness)

Film Technique – Direction (Health & Wellness)

Integrated Campaign (Health & Wellness)

Partnerships & Collaborations (Health & Wellness)

FCB: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Endangered Syndrome”

Integrated Campaign (Health & Wellness)

Bronze

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Endangered Syndrome”

Direct (Health & Wellness)

Edelman: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

Osteoporosis Canada, “Bubl Fashion”

Partnerships & Collaborations (Pharmaceutical)

Bronze

Osteoporosis Canada, “Bubl Fashion”

Experiential/Events (Pharmaceutical)

Public Relations (Pharmaceutical)

Taxi: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Nasacort, “Take Back Your Nose”

Out of Home (Health & Wellness)

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Betadine, “Feel The Sign?”

Film (Health & Wellness)