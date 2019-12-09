No Fixed Address grows its health practice The agency has hired more senior staff in recent months as it adds Vertex to its expanding client roster.

No Fixed Address has added a new multinational client to its portfolio of pharma brands, the sixth in its Health division’s first year of operation.

The agency recently picked up new work with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a multinational company that makes a number of medicines related to the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Other clients NFA Health has picked up since launching in January include EMD Serono, Astellas Pharma, Sanofi-Genzyme, Allergan and Novo Nordisk, all of which do business on a global scale. Dorothy Czylyski, head of health at No Fixed Address, says more pharmaceutical brands are looking to take cues from the consumer marketing world when it comes to navigating digital communications. As more agencies are consolidating, she says, NFA is taking a consultative approach combined with creative and digital services, which helps it navigate potentially complex subject areas while also meeting demand for interactions in healthcare that match what happens in the consumer space.

“We have integrated an insights-based approach with in-house market research expertise,” adds David Brown, the agency’s head of strategy for healthcare. “This allows us to be true partners with our clients because it places us on the front-lines with their customers – physicians, other health care professionals, and patients – designing meaningful solutions that meet the current needs of the market.”

The team has also grown since launching. The most recent additions are senior healthcare project manager Sameen Ahmed (previously project manager at Klick Health) and senior healthcare strategist Patrick Bednarek (most recently director of operations at cannabis producer Abba Medix). They join a team led by Czylyski that now includes Brown (who was formerly VP of strategy at Czylyski’s previous company Fresh Squeezed Ideas) and account supervisor Tamara Carvalho, who joined in the summer.

Agency-wide, No Fixed Address’ headcount has grown to be over 110 this year, following additions such as new PR leads, its first chief strategy officer and a number of hires in its creative department.