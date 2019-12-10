Zulu Alpha Kilo makes more additions to creative team The agency has hired two ACDs and a creative director to help service new accounts, like Subaru.

Zulu Alpha Kilo is closing 2019 with two more hires on its creative team.

The agency – which recently opened the doors to a new office space – has added new associate creative directors Vic Bath and Derek Silveira. Bath joins from Rethink, where he worked with clients including Molson, A&W and Science World, while Silveira comes from FCB, where he worked on campaigns for Fountain Tire and OLG.

Bath and Silveira are among a handful of additions to the creative department at Zulu this year, which also include creative director Jonathan Smith. Since joining the agency in the spring, Smith has been working with fellow creative director Susie Lee, who was hired last year, to co-lead the Subaru account, which the agency won in February. Smith brings experience from Sid Lee, Pigeon, Cundari, Y&R and TBWA, where he picked up experience working on automotive brands including Ford, BMW and Nissan.

Other creative additions to the agency include ACD Jason Lee, as well as the promotion of Ryan Booth to a creative director of the design team. Outside of the creative department, the most recent senior hires at Zulu Alpha Kilo include a new group strategy director and director of integrated production.