Ogilvy hires Marie-Lise Campeau as chief client officer The agency ends the year by making another addition to its leadership team.

Ogilvy Canada’s leadership team, from left to right: Antoine Negre, chief delivery officer; Brian Murray, chief creative officer; Jo Palmiero, executive group head and partner; Marie-Lise Campeau, chief client officer; John Killam, CEO; Aviva Groll, worldwide managing director; and Tom Kenny, chief strategy officer.

Ogilvy is ending 2019 with another addition to its c-suite, hiring Marie-Lise Campeau as chief client officer.

A new position at the agency, Campeau will lead client services with a focus on agile delivery and helping marketers meet the pressure of driving business results. John Killam, CEO of Ogilvy Canada, says Campeau’s hiring “rounds out” the agency’s leadership team, which will now set its sights on advancing its service offering and “deepen[ing] national integration.”

Campeau was most recently EVP of business operations at Sid Lee, and prior to that was co-president of Lowe Roche and a national client lead at Cossette.

Campeau’s hiring also comes as two of Ogilvy’s client leaders take on new roles with the agency. Jo Palmiero, previously senior partner at the agency, has been promoted to executive group head and partner. Aviva Groll, previously senior partner and group account director on the agency’s Unilever and Maple Leaf accounts, has been named worldwide managing director for Ogilvy’s Kimberly-Clark FemCare business. Taking over the roll from a retiring Mel White, Groll will oversee all global markets where Ogilvy works on FemCare, but will continue to be based in Toronto (White worked out of Ogilvy’s London office).

It has been a year of new additions to Ogilvy’s leadership team. Antoine Negre, a long-time producer and project manager with the agency, was named chief delivery officer in February and, in June, Killam was named CEO of the agency to take over from a retiring Laurie Young. In October, it hired BBDO’s Tom Kenney to fill a newly created chief strategy officer position. The agency’s Montreal office named new ECDs and a group strategy director to lead the departments in April, around the time it picked up the AOR assignment for outdoor retailer Sail.