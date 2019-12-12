Dairy Farmers of Canada sit down with Santa A pair of holiday campaigns touch on two messages that have been focus areas for the organization throughout the year.

The Dairy Farmers of Canada have enlisted Santa for two campaigns this holiday season: one that touches on the sentimental side of milk, and another on the technical side of its production.

The DFC has launched the “Santa Surprise” campaign, which taps into the time-honoured Santa milk and cookies motif. It uses documentary-style footage showing kids leaving treats out for Santa, and a farmer later superimposed over Kris Kringle in the final frame, once again emphasizing the connection between the milk and the farmers who produce it.

“In showing this moment with Santa, we’re linking the tradition of a glass of milk for Santa with our producers’ traditions of providing high-quality dairy to Canadian families all year long,” said Pamela Nalewajek, VP of marketing for the Dairy Farmers of Canada, in a release.

On Dec. 9, DFC also launched a holiday-themed digital ad campaign featuring a sit-down between Santa and several farmers to talk about how they produce milk, reminiscent of the web series Between Two Ferns. According to the organization, “Both Sides of the Glass” uses “humour to once again address some of the common misconceptions about milk and dairy farming practices.”

It’s an extension of the “Honest. Canadian. Dairy” campaign, launched in January, which emphasized things like how dairy producers operate as small enterprises rather than factory farms, and that milk they produce is free from artificial hormones (though the accuracy of how it expressed that fact was called into question in complaints to Ad Standards). In a statement, the DFC said “both campaigns help consumers understand that in choosing products marked with DFC’s blue cow logo, they are buying high-quality dairy products made with care by Canadian dairy farmers.” The blue cow logo helps differentiate the product from the milk produced state-side, where, according to reports, about 17% of farmers still use bovine hormone rBGH.

The campaign launched on Dec. 2 with television and digital placements across Canada, including social media, online video, television, cinema and digital platforms. It runs until December 29.

The creative elements of both campaigns were handled by DDB. Argyle did the public relations.