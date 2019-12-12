Edelman hires new head of strategic planning Michelle Lee joins from Ogilvy to fill a new role at the agency.

Edelman has added to its strategy leadership, hiring Michelle Lee as VP and head of strategic planning.

A new, national role for the agency in Canada, Lee has been tasked with leading Edelman’s strategy department, working directly with key clients while shaping the long-term vision for the offering.

Edelman has had strategic planners in Canada prior to this – with the number growing in recent years – but this is the first time it has put someone into this senior level strategy leadership role. Lisa Kimmel, CEO of Edelman Canada, says Lee’s hiring will help “build on [its] momentum in strategic planning and effective creative work,” particularly when it comes to identifying clients’ problems and how executing work to solve them.

Lee joins after three years at Ogilvy, where she was director of strategy in Toronto. She also brings senior planning experience from Saatchi & Saatchi, Taxi and Naked Communications’ New York and Sydney offices.

Other senior appointments at Edelman Canada this year have included a new creative director in its Vancouver office.