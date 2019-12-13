Publicis Toronto makes senior leadership changes The agency has named a new chief digital officer and head of strategy, one month after hiring a new president.

Pictured: Alister Adams, managing director and chief digital officer, and Andrea Isbester, EVP and head of planning and strategy, Publicis Toronto.

Publicis Toronto has appointed two senior executives, elevating Alister Adams into the new role of managing director and chief digital officer, and hiring Andrea Isbester as EVP, head of planning and strategy.

Adams previously served as VP of digital for Publicis in Toronto, helping to grow and integrate its social, content, CRM and web and mobile offerings, according to Brett McIntosh, who took over from Bryan Kane as president of the office last month. His new role comes with added responsibility and oversight of other divisions, including production, sports and entertainment and healthcare communications.

In a statement, McIntosh said the appointment is “recognition of [Adams’] leadership to date, entrepreneurial spirit and digital acumen.”

Isbester takes over from Max Valiquette, who left to become the first chief strategy officer at Toronto-based Diamond in May. As the new head strategist, Isbester will work to “connect all of our strategic expertise, tools and services into a more consolidated, powerful whole,” McInstosh said. She joined the agency on Dec. 2 with prior experience in leadership and planning roles from Arrivals + Departures, DDB, JWT and Anthem Worldwide.

Since acquiring data-driven marketing agency Epsilon earlier this year, holding company Publicis Groupe has been working to integrate its capabilities into its global agency brands with the goal of delivering more personalized communications and tackling broader strategic problems for clients. In addition to counting FCA, Rogers, Coca-Cola, Sephora and RBC on its roster, and having recently won a digital- and experiential-focused mandate from the NFL, the agency continues to work with Canada Post, which named The&Partnership as AOR last week, with part of the work going to Junction59 and Tank.