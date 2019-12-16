Weber Shandwick names two VPs The hires are among five new staff that will help bolster the PR agency's integrated offering.

Weber Shandwick Canada has made five hires across client experience, integrated media and planning as it continues to build out its integrated offering.

At the VP level, Jane Almeida (pictured, right) has been hired as VP of client experience, while Gabe Mederos (pictured, below) has been named VP of integrated media strategy. Almeida will help Weber clients “transition to more integrated communications solutions,” according to a release, while Mederos will focus on expanding the shop’s influencer strategy by “evolving its tools, processes and best practices.”

The pair add bench strength to an agency that has recently been focused on building out a more integrated offering for its clients. Earlier this year, Julie Holroyde and Ryan Bazeley were named SVP of client experience and SVP of integrated media, respectively, adding to string a senior appointments that have included a director of data and analytics, a director of integrated media, a VP of integrated project management, and an associate creative director.

Mederos (left) will report into Bazeley and Almedia into Weber’s head of client experience, SVP Sandra D’Ambrosio. Almeida previously led communications for Restaurant Brands International and the company’s Tim Hortons brand. She also has prior experience in government and media relations, communications planning and crisis management. Mederos, for his part, has worked on media strategy and activation for brands such as Scotiabank, Purolator and Telus.

Their appointments were announced along with three other recent Weber recruits: Katie Wright arrives as a planning director and will focus on leveraging data and analytics to help solve client business challenges. Meanwhile, Milena D’Agostino becomes a senior account manager on the integrated media team in Vancouver, and Yonnie Chan becomes a senior manager on the client experience team.

Greg Power, CEO of Weber Shandwick Canada, says the new hires “add deeper firepower to our fully integrated client service model that is driving real business impact for storytelling across platforms.”

The agency, this year’s Silver PR AOY, began moving towards an integrated model in 2016 and has more recently made diversity and inclusive a priority in its recruitment strategy.

With offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, Weber was named named PR agency of record for Best Buy in Canada this summer, adding to recent wins with IBM, Mondelez, and meal kit provider Goodfood, among others.