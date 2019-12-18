How to grow your audience investment: a KOHO guide
Instead of throwing content into the void to see what sticks, KOHO’s Julia Cooper is always looking for new crevices and niches. KOHO has a very simple strategy for growing their audience and accruing new customers: what are the gaps in the average Canadian’s knowledge when it comes to finance? Learn how they find new audiences and nurture them via curated content to gain trust.