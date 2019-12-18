Reinventing content marketing: the 2020 business strategy It’s 2020. There is no doubt that we have moved into a new era of marketing. Automation, algorithms, data, privacy, ...

It’s 2020. There is no doubt that we have moved into a new era of marketing. Automation, algorithms, data, privacy, and always-on are the priorities for today’s marketer. Yes, the entire practice of marketing has changed – again. And content is at the center of all this change.

So why is the struggle to measure the effectiveness of content such a struggle for the business? In this session, we’ll reboot the whole notion of content marketing, discuss the business model of content, and walk step-by-step on how to develop the optimal business purpose and focus for a truly measurable content marketing strategy.