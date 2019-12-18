Swoop: How to run a content-led and data-informed strategy on a tight budget
Being an ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop’s Senior Leader of Marketing, Digital and Communications, Kelly Steward claims the sweet spot is finding the intersection between creative intuition and data insights (as well as learning from mistakes and optimising relentlessly). Steward explains how content marketing can be scalable for any budget, diving into Swoop’s data-informed efforts to fast-track humanising the brand within an ROI framework.