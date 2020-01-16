Up to the Minute: Agnostic wins two AOR assignments Plus, Trampoline adds a PR offering and Apollo Music Store expands to the U.S.

Hires and promotions

Toronto-based PR agency Punch has promoted four staff as part of its plan to strengthen its senior roster. Kara Latta, a nine-year industry veteran promoting tourism and lifestyle brands, was promoted from account director to group account director, focusing on operational goals, staff management, fiscal planning and senior client relations. Dena Gouweloos has been promoted to account director from senior account manager, responsible for new business development, operations and strategic client planning. Tianna Goguen and Erin Bonner were also promoted to senior consultant and consultant positions, respectively.

Editing house The Assembly announced that Ashley Monaghan has joined as managing director and executive producer. The new role signals The Assembly’s commitment to expanding its ability to provide freelance editors to agencies and clients for in-house work.

Other news

Halifax-based agency Trampoline has introduced a new public relations practice. Led by EVP Rob Batherson, Trampoline’s PR practice aims to strengthen the agency’s overall offering to both existing and new clients by offering another way to engage audiences.

Apollo Music Store, a Montreal-based music platform for advertisers, has received funding to expand into the U.S. Apollo’s platform helps agencies find music suited to their needs, expedite the licensing process and ensures artists receive fair compensation for the work. The company already has a handful of U.S. clients, but plans to more aggressively push into markets like New York, Chicago and California.

New business

Agnostic has won AOR assignments with two new clients: Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing company that’s a member of Canada’s evolving mobility landscape and investment advisor Vanguard Canada. Building the profile and supporting key national campaigns are priorities for both assignments.

Public relations agency Swerve is partnering with smart lock maker Alfred International as its North American PR agency of record.

MacIntyre Communications has picked up new AOR assignments with L’Oreal brands Maybelline New York and Essie, supporting the brands at a national level in Canada.

Toronto-based public relations firm Gail Bergman PR (GBPR) has announced the launch of a corporate video production service, offered through a newly-formed association with Canadian production company JnE Films.