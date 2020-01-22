Diamond adds new VP of strategy Jon Crowley joins from Sid Lee to help manage and grow the agency's team, as well as refine its processes.

Diamond Marketing Group has added additional leadership to its team, hiring Jon Crowley as VP of strategy.

The agency describes Crowley’s role as being focused “on both people and output” and includes refining the process and execution of strategy across the company and its accounts. He has also been tasked with managing and bringing on new staff to grow the strategy team.

Crowley was most recently director of strategy in Sid Lee’s Toronto office and has also had senior roles at Cossette and Publicis. Crowley is also rejoining former colleague Max Valiquette, who was hired as Diamond’s first chief strategy officer last year and was previously head of planning at Publicis.

Initially launched as an agency focused on experiential, Diamond has been working to diversify its offering over the last several years, which now includes strategy, creative, influencer, sponsorship, events and production. Last September, Diamond added to its services by hiring Wendy Bairos to lead a new PR division.

Diamond’s clients include OverActive Media Group, TD, General Mills and the LCBO.