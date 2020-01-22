Harbinger makes a leadership change Deborah Adams takes over the president's role as Jeff Weiss turns his focus to a sister agency focused on consumers over 55.

Harbinger has made a change at the top, promoting Deborah Adams to president after more than 25 years with the communications agency.

Adams takes over the president’s role from Jeff Weiss. Weiss, who has been with Harbinger since 1998, is remaining with the agency as CEO, but will also be focusing on leading Age of Majority, a sister agency launched in 2017 to focus on the over-55 market.

Weiss says Adams, most recently the agency’s SVP and managing director, has been an “integral part” of Harbinger since joining in 1992, specifically when it comes to managing clients, driving new business and growing the agency. During her time with the agency, she has worked with clients including Kraft, Braun, Coca-Cola and Unilver, including on the latter’s “Campaign for Real Beauty” campaign for Dove.

She has also been overseeing the agency’s recent strategic shift over the last three years to becoming an agency that specializes in supporting the launch of new brands and products in the Canadian market. It has since worked with Canadian and U.S. brands like Orville Redenbacher, Lesley Stowe, Milkadamia and Dole on these kinds of projects.