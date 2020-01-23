Edelman names new leadership in Vancouver Agency veteran Rhea Dubois-Phillips takes over operations for the office as its new general manager.

Edelman Canada has named longtime staffer Rhea Dubois-Phillips as its new general manager in Vancouver.

In her new position, Dubois-Phillips takes over day-to-day leadership of the communications firm’s Vancouver office. She is also joining Edelman Canada’s national leadership team and collaborate with other offices in Canada. She reports to Lisa Kimmel, chair and CEO of Edelman Canada, who said Dubois-Phillips “has a clear and exciting vision” that will help the agency’s business in Vancouver grow.

Rhea first joined Edelman in 2002, working in its Hong Kong office, before coming to Vancouver as VP in 2015.

Dubois-Phillips takes over a role previously held by Bridgitte Anderson, who was named general manager in 2015 and left the agency last fall to become president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

Other recent leadership additions at Edelman include Michelle Lee, who has been leading the agency’s strategy department nationally since December as VP and head of strategic planning.