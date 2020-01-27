Trampoline adds new CDs to its leadership team A newly promoted head of client service and strategy is also among the recent appointments at the Halifax agency.

From left to right: Nadine LaRoche, Jeff Simpson, Trevor Millett and Stephanie Pelley.

Halifax-based Trampoline has new creative, client and strategic leadership, following the addition of a new QSR brand account.

In the creative department, Trampoline has hired Jeff Simpson, a long-time creative at Arrivals + Departures, as creative director. Simpson will lead the agency’s creative department along with Trevor Millett, who was promoted to creative director last fall. Millet’s promotion came after Thomas Ørum, who had been named CCO at Trampoline earlier in 2019, returned to Europe, where he is currently establishing a Berlin office for Danish agency WDP.

Trampoline has also promoted Nadine LaRoche to director of client service and strategy, a dual role that will have her mentor the client service team and ensure the agency’s work meets client objectives. LaRoche first joined the account team at Trampoline in 2009, and was most recently the agency’s director of integration, a strategic role focusing on ensuring all campaigns from the agency utilize its different service offerings.

The agency has also promoted Stephanie Pelley to associate media director, as she continues to work on media channel planning and implementation for clients.

Late last year, Trampoline added MTY-owned QSR chain Pizza Delight – which has over 90 locations across Ontario and Atlantic Canada – to its client roster. Between Trampoline and sister digital agency Twist&Bits, other clients include Saint Mary’s University, Halifax Shopping Centre, Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation and Charm Diamond Centres.