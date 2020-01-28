Distributel selects Doug & Partners as AOR The telco taps the Toronto agency to help build its brand and relationships with customers.

Distributel has picked Toronto independent Doug & Partners as its new agency of record.

The agency’s assignment covers strategy, branding, creative development and production across all lines of the telecommunications provider’s business. That includes residential, commercial and wholesale divisions.

Shaun Randall, director of marketing and communications at Distributel, says there was a three month RFP process for this assignment that began in April of last year. Central Station Toronto was the incumbent on the account and didn’t participate in this RFP process.

From a strategic standpoint, Randall says Doug & Partners will be heavily focused on building the Distributel brand and gain a strong understanding as to the type of customers the company is trying to attract.

“There’s a big component around interaction with customers that is kind of in the strategic piece,” he says. “We’re looking at the campaigns we’re using, the vehicles we’re using to speak [to] them, be it through digital, mobile, emerging technologies. We’re really looking to them to help us in the best ways that we can [to] get our brand, our offering and just dialogue and engagement with that customer base.”

Caroline Kilgour, VP managing director at Doug & Partners, says the agency will also be engaging in new CRM and website strategies; specifically, ensuring that Distributel’s website “evolves as it needs to…the iterative changes that keep it future-facing.”