Shaftesbury partners with Sonifi on VR therapy

The entertainment company’s VR division aims to improve patient care.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
New fintech has yet to earn Canadians’ trust: survey

When it comes to trusting digital financial technology, Ratehub’s survey shows the older the product, the better.

By Jeromy Lloyd
2 days ago
Tech in Action: Boxed adds tech to buying in bulk

Using AR and a chatbot to make wholesale ordering more convenient.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
Stradigi names VP of sales and marketing

Former iProspect VP Sonia Allard joins the software company as it looks to grow its business and AI efforts.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
Happy Holidays from Strategy

Here are some year-end features to keep you busy until regular news coverage resumes in 2018.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
Up to the Minute: Bob wins Groupe Sesame

Plus, Publicis Montreal fills 10 staff positions, The One Show gets a Health category and other news you may have missed.

By Justin Dallaire
2 days ago
Agency Holiday Cards 2017

From chatbots to customized drinks and fake conference calls, here’s how the industry has been spreading holiday cheer.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
2 days ago
Fountain Tire gets drivers to tread lightly

The auto service shop surprised commuters with tire checks on one of Alberta’s most dangerous highways.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
Amnesty International gift wraps its holiday message

The non-profit’s wrapping paper is a reminder that not everyone is free to spend the holidays with family and friends.

By Justin Dallaire
2 days ago
Burt’s Bees’ natural cosmetics fly into Canada

The health and beauty brand worked with retailers on custom displays to help new products stand out in a crowded category.

By Justin Dallaire
3 days ago
What’s shaping packaging in 2018?

From reducing waste to clean labeling, here’s what Mintel predicts for the year ahead.

By Justin Dallaire
3 days ago
Balzac’s gets into events with visual refresh

The roaster’s newest cafe will double as an event space to diversify its business beyond just “great coffee.”

By Justin Dallaire
3 days ago
Swiss Chalet tests millennial-friendly concept store and menu

How a renovated Barrie location fits into the restaurant’s plan to attract diners outside its typical 55-plus customer base.

By Justin Dallaire
3 days ago
Majority of execs aren’t seeing harassment: study

A new Canadian survey tracks how the C-suite perceives and deals with the issue.

By Jeromy Lloyd
4 days ago
