Thinkingbox acquires Welikesmall The Canadian interactive studio increases its U.S. presence, as well as its creative and digital offering.

Interactive production studio Thinkingbox has made its first acquisition, buying U.S.-based creative agency Welikesmall, diversifying its offering for clients.

Welikesmall, based in Salt Lake City, will soon be known as Thinkingbox, joining its other offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver and Toronto.

“As we looked for the right team to join our family, it was critical for our first acquisition to provide an added value to our clients and not just be an increase in headcount. Our objective has always been to position ourselves as a globally reliable and credible creative group,” Amir Sahba, CEO of Thinkingbox, said in a press release.

For Michael Kern, one of the founders of Welikesmall, says the agency brings “a level of live-action and content production” to the Thinkingbox team, as well as further expertise in digital design. While Welikesmall already does work in motion graphics and social media, areas of expertise for Thinkingbox, Kern notes that those are areas in which the agency would look to expand on in the future. Welikesmall will be providing digital branding, product design and production services for Thinkingbox’s integrated campaigns for Thinkingbox.

“The reason that we feel this [acquisition relationship] is going to work so well is, one, we had some complementary skill-sets. But two, culturally, we’re very similar in the sense that we want to build teams that actually make the work,” Kern says, alluding to how Welikesmall is constructed as a one-stop shop that has both creative and production services.

Kern and Welikesmall co-founder Paul Solomon will remain with the agency and take on the new titles of chief creative officer and chief technology officer, respectively, overseeing creative and technology efforts across all offices. Welikesmall staffs about 26 people, 20% of which is production, 40% is in development and 40% is comprised of the creative department and creative services, Kern says.