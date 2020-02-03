Loop: redefining sustainability Tom Szaky, Founder & CEO of Terracycle has solved a sustainability problem plaguing brands and consumers – how to make ...

Tom Szaky, Founder & CEO of Terracycle has solved a sustainability problem plaguing brands and consumers – how to make reusability manageable for the masses. With the imminent launch of Loop in Canada, common household products that stymied eco-packaging efforts will now come in reusable options. With more and more companies joining the Loop movement, it is poised to be a big path-to-purchase disruptor.

Learn what impact Loop is having in other markets, and how quickly escalating climate concerns means shopper marketers need to change their game to keep up with the sustainable consumer.