Oreo pops up in Toronto with more ‘stuf’ than ever While promoting an LTO, the shop also helped Canadians tap into other things they like about the various forms the cookie takes.

Oreo’s first pop-up shop in Canada brought back a limited-run product — the Most Stuf Oreo — that indulges Canadians’ hunger for that famous white icing. But while consumers may see more Oreo pop-ups in the future, the LTO cookie probably won’t return after this year’s batch sells out despite its popularity.

Brand manager Carly McGraw, who oversees Oreo in Canada for Mondelez International, says the store served approximately 9,000 people while open in Toronto’s Union Station between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. She estimates lineups averaged 10 to 15 minutes in length.

The spotlight was on the Most Stuf cookie (which has, unsurprisingly, the most filing of any Oreo cookie), but the brand team also gave out specialty product made especially for the event. Oreos topped with kettle corn, coffee and cayenne sat in long, photogenic displays for those looking to photograph their cookies for social media.

While there was no couponing or direct push-to-retail component, visitors were asked to vote for their favourite level of “stuf” at WhatsYourStuf.ca. The original Oreo biscuit led the race with 39% of the vote at press time, with Double Stuf close behind at 22%.

“The Most Stuf was the most asked-for Oreo in the pop-up itself,” McGraw says. “With the classic cookie being the number-one Oreo online, I think this speaks to brand fans’ passion for limited-time products. They know they may never get it again, which makes the shop an occasion.”

There are no future plans to bring Most Stuf back, however. McGraw says the company prefers to innovate with its LTOs to keep surprising brand fans.

McGraw says the pop-up (conceived of by PR agency partner Weber Shandwick) did provide learnings she plans to implement in the future. Consumers sought coupons and bags of Oreos for purchase in the shop itself, and many asked about branded merchandise such as socks and sweaters. “There are definitely add-ons we can include next time,” she said. “And there’s an opportunity to expand this idea across the country.”

Canada seems to have comparatively simple tastes when it comes to the twist-and-lick snack. While other countries sell varietals that taste like green tea, hot wings or wasabi, Canadians tend to keep things sweet. With the original Oreo as the baseline, the lineup includes Double Stuf with twice the icing, Thins with less than half, and the newly launched Mega Stuf with (predictably) three times the filling.

While there are other SKUs in the permanent line-up, McGraw points out that even the newest varieties lean towards the sweet end of the spectrum. Carrot Cake and Maple Cream versions, for example, arrived in 2019 and “varieties like Birthday Cake and Cinnamon Bun tend to do really well in Canada too,” she says.

Most Stuf first appeared in Canada and the U.S. in Q1 2019. With the pop-up shop now closed, the product is available nationwide while supplies last.