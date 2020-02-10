Curating content relevance: Quebec Tourism

Sébastien Viau, VP Marketing & Sales for Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec (QuebecOriginal) is leveraging storytelling through influencers while ...
By Natalya Chernova
12 hours ago

Sébastien Viau, VP Marketing & Sales for Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec (QuebecOriginal) is leveraging storytelling through influencers while also using AI and existing data to serve targeted content to its audience.

Learn how Quebec Tourism’s new strategy has built brand momentum and generated great results over the last three years.

Sebastien Viau

Sebastien Viau

Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec

﻿