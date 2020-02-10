Curating content relevance: Quebec Tourism Sébastien Viau, VP Marketing & Sales for Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec (QuebecOriginal) is leveraging storytelling through influencers while ...

Sébastien Viau, VP Marketing & Sales for Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec (QuebecOriginal) is leveraging storytelling through influencers while also using AI and existing data to serve targeted content to its audience.

Learn how Quebec Tourism’s new strategy has built brand momentum and generated great results over the last three years.