London Drugs releases more inclusive Valentine’s Day cards The drug store chain addresses "gaps in the card aisle" with designs for LGBTQ people and different relationship styles.

Relationships don’t always look like the ones seen on typical greeting cards, so Western Canadian drugstore chain London Drugs has released its own line of Valentine’s Day cards that is more representive of the communities it serves.

The “Cards for All” collection features 31 different designs that speak directly to people who have typically seen less representation in the card aisle, especially gay, lesbian, trans and asexual people. It also recognizes different relationship styles that aren’t always reflected in Valentine’s Day cards, such as long-distance relationships, online relationships, open relationships and those just getting started. The collection has also been made more accessible with designs in Chinese, Farsi, Punjabi and Tagalog – the most common languages in Canada outside of English and French – as well as Braille.

Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, says Valentine’s Day cards don’t always reflect the diversity of relationships that its customers may want to celebrate, and the campaign is “filling in some of the gaps that exist in the card aisle today.” All proceeds from the cards are also being donated to the United Way to help fund initiatives in Western Canada, which Mahlman says will help the communities it already serves. The designs are available at 20 London Drugs locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, and Mahlman says the retailer is planning to expand to more stores next year.

Rethink’s Vancouver office helped London Drugs create the cards by tapping designers and illustrators that represent the same communities the collection is looking to speak to. Morgan Tierney, creative director and managing partner at Rethink Vancouver, says this was vital to ensure the cards were both authentic and sensitive.

“It was important to us to curate a diverse collection of illustration styles, reflecting the diversity of modern relationships,” Tierney adds. “By providing basic text guidelines and a shared colour palette, we were able to create a collection of cards that are all unique, but still feel like part of a cohesive whole.”