Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation picks Rethink The agency will create a new brand platform and help launch "the largest healthcare campaign in Canadian history."

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation has selected Rethink as its lead strategic and creative agency following a closed review to help it launch what it calls “the largest healthcare campaign in Canadian history.”

Rethink will assist in launching a new brand platform for the foundation that will allow it to grow donations, not only across Canada and the GTA, but globally. According to Aaron Starkman, Rethink’s managing partner, creative, the agency will also be working on the foundation’s existing initiatives, including the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation lotteries and flagship events such as the Ride to Conquer Cancer.

“We recognize the importance of what we’re about to embark on. In order to have the outcome that we need, one thing that we can’t have happen is have people tune out,” Starkman says. He adds how Rethink really needs to make the PMCF “stand out” as part of this campaign, and “have people take notice of all the good” the foundation is doing. “Every day, they’re helping conquer cancer,” Starkman says.

He couldn’t get into the specifics at this stage as to what strategies the agency will employ, but adds: “We really need to stand out and have people take notice of all the good the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is doing.”

Rethink has begun work on this assignment; Starkman couldn’t specify when exactly its first work would be in market, but it is planned for later this year.

“We know what we’re trying to help the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation accomplish. And cancer affects everybody, directly [and] indirectly,” he says. “This account is going to be a key part of the fabric of our agency. We’re really looking forward to doing some good in helping make a big difference.”

This assignment comes roughly seven months after Alyssa Huggins joined the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation as its new VP of marketing, coming over from Pizza Pizza, where she held the same title.