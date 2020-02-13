Why we must never forget the brand in branded content
Branded content seems to be everywhere. And yet in our understandable desire to develop content, we run the risk of ...
Branded content seems to be everywhere. And yet in our understandable desire to develop content, we run the risk of forgetting that it is – or should be – in the service of the brand. And that means understanding how our content fits into the wider brand and marketing framework, a framework that is as important now as it has ever been.