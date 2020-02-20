J.P. Wiser’s and Boston Pizza leap on the benefits of extra time The two brands extend their positionings around bringing friends together with a promotion tied to the Leap Year.

It might not be a logical “leap” to combine cocktails and pizza, so whiskey brand J.P. Wiser’s and Boston Pizza are partnering for a giveaway to celebrate friendship on the extra day that happens every four years in February.

The two brands are partnering to give away 10,000 free pizzas on Leap Day, Feb. 29, and to offer a special $6 J.P. Wiser’s Old Fashioned Whiskey Cocktail, the distiller’s recently launched ready-to-drink cocktail. The brands built a microsite where Canadians (Quebeckers excepted) can sign up to receive one of 10,000 free pizza codes, redeemable in-restaurants with the purchase of a J.P. Wiser’s product.

Vanessa Clarke, senior brand marketing manager for Canadian whiskey at Corby Spirit and Wine, says Boston Pizza shares Wiser’s mission of gathering friends together and reconnecting with loved ones.

The concept of taking time to socialize is something the brand has been building out over time, and extends the “Hold It High” campaign, which emphasizes camaraderie. The link-up is also a natural extension of its most recent “Let’s Grab Drinks Soon?” campaign, which has been encouraging people to be more proactive in making time for friends despite the busyness of everyday life.

The Old Fashioned was selected for the campaign, as it – along with J.P. Wiser’s Manhattan – are two of the brand’s most recent product launches, and the ready-to-drink products are accessible to newer cocktail lovers. The product innovation is based on insights into consumers who want to participate in cocktail culture, but lack the ingredients or the confidence to make them.

Though the core of the Wiser’s brand family is its premium Deluxe bottle, according to Clarke, J.P. Wiser’s ability to respond to consumer trends (like ready-to-serve) is why it has become the number two brand family in the Canadian whiskey marketplace right now. Crown Royal is a direct competitor, but she emphasizes that Wiser’s portfolio offerings give it a competitive advantage.

“People are looking for new ways to experience Canadian whiskey,” Clarke says, and adds that the expanded selection caters to other tastes as well, like flavoured cocktails, and gives it a place during more situations. “We want to be part of occasions, whether at home, in a restaurant, or a bar.”

The Leap Day extension of the “Drinks Soon?” campaign was conceived and executed by Mint, No Fixed Address and Havas Canada.