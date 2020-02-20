The new lane for branded content
As we drive towards a 5G world with ever more distractions, how do you get people to notice your brand, let alone build it? Hear how Toyota Canada leverages branded content within their consumer-first marketing plans and how they tap tensions and unmet needs to connect with an audience and overcome perception gaps. From using data efficiently, to realizing the sweet-spot between selling and helping, hear how their approach led to brand lift.