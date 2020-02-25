Jordan Doucette to join No Fixed Address as partner Leo Burnett Chicago's CCO is joining the agency to help scale its offering and expand across North America.

Jordan Doucette, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett Chicago, will be joining creative agency No Fixed Address as a partner as it sets its sights on driving further growth for its integrated offering.

The Toronto-based agency is bringing Doucette on board to help elevate its platform and service offering from a strategic and vision standpoint across NFA’s multiple disciplines, as well as expand into other markets. Her first day with the agency is April 16.

“We’re quite a collective and quite a collaborative platform at NFA. I think Jordan is just going to come in and really add to that,” says Dave Lafond, co-founder and president of NFA.

Doucette was promoted to chief creative officer at Leo Burnett’s Chicago office in August, where she oversaw both its creative and production departments, after first joining the agency as EVP and ECD in January 2018 to lead its work on Kellogg’s. Now, she is coming home to Canada, having previously led creative departments at Taxi and Edelman.

“I feel as though all of my agency experience, all of the decisions I’ve made to date, have actually prepared me for this,” Doucette tells strategy, adding that her experience building brands, strategic vision and developing ideas that have a massive amount of scale are all skills she will look to bring to NFA.“I feel like I’m joining a team who has also gone out and collected an amazing amount of experiences, in different ways. I will now get the chance to help shape an agency.”

Lafond emphasized that the roles of NFA CCOs, Dave Federico and Josh Budd, remain unchanged. Federico, Budd and NFA chief strategy officer Dino Demopoulos will work with Doucette to determine how to divide their responsibilities over NFA’s growing number of divisions and areas of expertise.

Specifically, Lafond notes that Doucette is going to help NFA “scale and grow” its service platform. Since starting three years ago, NFA has added numerous disciplines and divisions to be a fully integrated offering for clients, such as its public relations, health and media practices.

In terms of geographic growth, Lafond says the agency is already active in the U.S. and has plans to launch a creative offering in Montreal – establishing creative leadership there will be “a big immediate next step” for Doucette. Lafond adds the agency has “big ambitious plans” and are looking to be active across North America.

“I think the most important thing in our industry, when you’re creative, is a high return on your energy and investment,” Doucette says. “That’s going to come back in spades. It’s obvious to see what comes out when you look at how quickly [NFA has] grown in the last three years. I’m going to try and be in the middle of all that.”